CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.74. CytRx shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 69,162 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CytRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

