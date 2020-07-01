Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Scientific Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:SCIL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.30. Scientific Learning shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $0.17.

Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter.

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension.

