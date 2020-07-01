Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.93

Hong Kong Television Network Ltd (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $11.25. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 415 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hong Kong Television Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Hong Kong Television Network alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Television Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Television Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.