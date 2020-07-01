AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.81

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $5.23. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 428,994 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on AVEO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.28%. Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 1,428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $7,499,997.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,454,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

