Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Emergent Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:EMGC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.34. Emergent Capital shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 44,589 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -1.56.

Get Emergent Capital alerts:

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.