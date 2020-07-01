Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of Pure Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $1.87. Pure Bioscience shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 75,308 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $161.62 million, a P/E ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Pure Bioscience alerts:

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.68% and a negative return on equity of 129.24%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Tom Y. Lee acquired 53,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $93,498.24. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE)

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.