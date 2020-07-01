Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.24

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.34. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 68,086 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric Andersen acquired 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $58,103.78. Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 10,750 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $27,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,910 shares of company stock worth $111,629. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.