Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.35

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $2.14. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 14,884 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Telephonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Zoom Telephonics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of -0.24.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Zulu Holdings Llc purchased 822,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $1,759,867.52. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Telephonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Telephonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.