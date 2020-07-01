Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.16. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 million and a P/E ratio of -17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, poly-metallics, tantalum, and REE properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Plomp Farm gold, the Eagle Rock, and the Separation Rapids tantalum properties, as well as 50% interests in the Parkin joint venture project located in Ontario.

