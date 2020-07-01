Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.41. Superconductor Technologies shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,229,100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

About Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

