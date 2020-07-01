Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Kingsmen Resources stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Kingsmen Resources has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

About Kingsmen Resources

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

