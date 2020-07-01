Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock.
Kingsmen Resources stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Kingsmen Resources has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.35.
About Kingsmen Resources
