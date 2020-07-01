BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:BAFYY opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

About BALFOUR BEATTY/S

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Story: Diversification

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for BALFOUR BEATTY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BALFOUR BEATTY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

City Developments Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
City Developments Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Kingsmen Resources Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity
Kingsmen Resources Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity
Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Kingsmen Resources
Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Kingsmen Resources
BALFOUR BEATTY/S Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
BALFOUR BEATTY/S Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
Financial Contrast: SLM and LendingClub
Financial Contrast: SLM and LendingClub
BMO Capital Markets Increases Surge Energy Price Target to C$0.50
BMO Capital Markets Increases Surge Energy Price Target to C$0.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report