BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:BAFYY opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

