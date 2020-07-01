Comparing CNFinance (CNF) and The Competition

CNFinance (NYSE: CNF) is one of 40 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CNFinance to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

CNFinance has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance’s rivals have a beta of -0.83, meaning that their average share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CNFinance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNFinance Competitors 409 1199 1238 70 2.33

CNFinance currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.28%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 27.81%. Given CNFinance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNFinance is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 12.28% 9.53% 2.46% CNFinance Competitors -7.49% -10.47% 1.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $444.17 million $77.36 million 3.62 CNFinance Competitors $5.87 billion $888.55 million 8.92

CNFinance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CNFinance beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

