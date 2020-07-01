$716.76 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report sales of $716.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.50 million to $720.90 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $763.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.09. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $113.32.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after acquiring an additional 729,301 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 21,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

