Scotiabank Lowers ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$74.00

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONEX. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of ONEX from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ONEX from C$98.55 to C$85.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEX from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ONEX from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get ONEX alerts:

Shares of TSE ONEX opened at C$61.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.33. ONEX has a 1 year low of C$37.00 and a 1 year high of C$89.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.84.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.