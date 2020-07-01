Freshii (TSE:FRII) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of FRII stock opened at C$1.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.36. Freshii has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.18.

Get Freshii alerts:

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of February 21, 2019, the company operated 439 restaurants in 16 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.