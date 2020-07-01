Freshii (TSE:FRII) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of FRII stock opened at C$1.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.36. Freshii has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.18.
About Freshii
