Model N (NYSE:MODN) & Zoom Video Communications (NYSE:ZM) Critical Comparison

Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Model N has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.4% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -10.88% -19.69% -6.54% Zoom Video Communications 6.04% 6.29% 3.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Model N and Zoom Video Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 1 7 0 2.88 Zoom Video Communications 2 10 12 0 2.42

Model N presently has a consensus target price of $33.29, indicating a potential downside of 2.16%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus target price of $196.70, indicating a potential downside of 22.42%. Given Model N’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Model N is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Model N and Zoom Video Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $141.24 million 8.26 -$19.29 million ($0.43) -79.12 Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 114.87 $25.31 million $0.09 2,817.11

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Model N. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Model N on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

