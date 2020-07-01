Reviewing Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) & Commonwealth Bank of Australia (NASDAQ:CSLLY)

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zosano Pharma and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma N/A -234.92% -84.01% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zosano Pharma and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 3 1 0 2.25

Zosano Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 482.11%. Given Zosano Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zosano Pharma is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Zosano Pharma has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zosano Pharma and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma N/A N/A -$37.59 million ($2.29) -0.36 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $8.54 billion 10.62 $1.92 billion $2.12 47.09

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Zosano Pharma. Zosano Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders. It also operates approximately 140 plasma collection centers. In addition, this segment conducts research on plasma and non-plasma therapies; and receives license and royalty from the commercialization of intellectual property. The Seqirus segment manufactures and distributes non-plasma biotherapeutic products; and developsinfluenza vaccines. CSL Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

