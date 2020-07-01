ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) vs. NEWTEK Business Services (OTCMKTS:NEWT) Critical Review

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and NEWTEK Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A NEWTEK Business Services 40.43% 13.33% 5.42%

ITEX has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEWTEK Business Services has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITEX and NEWTEK Business Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NEWTEK Business Services $59.29 million 6.40 $41.13 million $2.33 7.79

NEWTEK Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ITEX and NEWTEK Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A NEWTEK Business Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

NEWTEK Business Services has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.89%. Given NEWTEK Business Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NEWTEK Business Services is more favorable than ITEX.

Dividends

ITEX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. NEWTEK Business Services pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. NEWTEK Business Services pays out 75.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NEWTEK Business Services has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. NEWTEK Business Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NEWTEK Business Services beats ITEX on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

