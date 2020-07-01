Critical Survey: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) vs. Navient (NYSE:NAVI)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Navient shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Navient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 8.58% 14.01% 7.60% Navient 7.24% 18.83% 0.59%

Dividends

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Navient pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Navient pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and Navient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Navient 0 3 3 0 2.50

Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.52%. Navient has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%. Given Navient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navient is more favorable than Piper Sandler Companies.

Risk & Volatility

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Navient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 1.23 $111.71 million $7.36 7.85 Navient $5.53 billion 0.25 $597.00 million $2.64 2.66

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Piper Sandler Companies. Navient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piper Sandler Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Navient beats Piper Sandler Companies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also holds, originates, and acquires consumer loans; and performs servicing activities on its own education loan portfolio, including primarily private education loans, and private education refinance loans. In addition, the company offers revenue cycle management and business processing services; and healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, and consulting engagement for federal, state, and municipal clients; public authorities; and healthcare organizations. Further, it provides customizable solutions for its clients that include non-profit/religious-affiliated hospital systems, teaching hospitals, urban medical centers, for-profit healthcare systems, critical access hospitals, children's hospitals, and various physician groups. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

