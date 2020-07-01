Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) versus Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Financial Review

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Farmland Partners and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

Farmland Partners currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.01%. Alexander’s has a consensus target price of $280.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Farmland Partners pays out 153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Alexander’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 20.50% 3.58% 1.01% Alexander’s 20.92% 18.36% 3.58%

Volatility & Risk

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmland Partners and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $53.56 million 3.75 $13.89 million $0.13 51.77 Alexander’s $226.35 million 5.46 $60.08 million $19.47 12.43

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Farmland Partners on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

