Financial Contrast: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and SBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBTB)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. SBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and SBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 16.75% 8.22% 0.76% SBT Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bankwell Financial Group and SBT Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 SBT Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.50%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than SBT Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of SBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and SBT Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $88.19 million 1.43 $18.22 million $2.31 6.93 SBT Bancorp $21.39 million 3.30 $4.11 million N/A N/A

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than SBT Bancorp.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats SBT Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including residential real estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and consumer loans, such as loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, or automobiles, as well as unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. As of June 9, 2018, it operated through a network of 12 branches. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

About SBT Bancorp

SBT Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc. that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products. It operates through branch offices in the towns of Granby, Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, Connecticut; and six ATMs. SBT Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Weatogue, Connecticut.

