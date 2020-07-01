$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.56. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 843.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of -0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $246,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,471,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,510,133 shares of company stock valued at $286,546,536. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

