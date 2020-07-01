Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) vs. OHR Pharmaceutical (NYSE:OHRP) Critical Review

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OHR Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.7% of OHR Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of OHR Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and OHR Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 5 2 0 2.29 OHR Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $66.83, suggesting a potential upside of 77.94%. Given Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more favorable than OHR Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and OHR Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare 14.77% 13.33% 4.35% OHR Pharmaceutical N/A -75.46% -71.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and OHR Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $963.01 million 1.95 $142.28 million $2.96 12.69 OHR Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$13.23 million N/A N/A

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than OHR Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats OHR Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning. The company's OTC healthcare products include BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids/lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergy/redness relief, Compound W for wart removal, Debrox for ear wax removal, DenTek PEG oral care, Dramamine for motion sickness relief, and Efferdent denture cleanser tablets. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprises Fess nasal saline spray, Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Hydralyte for oral rehydration, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Pedia-Lax pediatric laxatives, Summer's Eve for feminine hygiene, Little Remedies pediatric OTC products, and The Doctor's NightGuard dental protectors. In addition, the company offers household cleaning products, such as abrasive tub and tile cleaners under the Comet name, as well as Chore Boy, and Spic and Span names. It serves mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About OHR Pharmaceutical

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a development stage pharmaceutical company. The company intends to merge with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. that focuses on advancing NeuBase's peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology platform for the development of therapies to address severe and currently untreatable diseases caused by genetic mutations. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

