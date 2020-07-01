Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

ALBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,704.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALBO stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $441.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 730.55%. Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

