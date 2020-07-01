-$0.26 EPS Expected for Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

LPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Leap Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $101,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $10,627,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $948,000. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.97. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.