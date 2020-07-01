Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Vipshop reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $77,743,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,743,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,235 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 13,110.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,628,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vipshop by 104.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $31,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

