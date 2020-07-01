Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Price Up 10.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)’s stock price rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $68.18 and last traded at $68.13, approximately 9,357,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,652,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after buying an additional 6,025,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,232.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,730,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,924,000 after buying an additional 1,656,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,221,000 after buying an additional 1,147,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

