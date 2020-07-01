Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Up 7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. The company traded as high as $99.40 and last traded at $98.39, 9,277,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 3,470,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.96.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Xilinx by 67.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,697,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Xilinx by 343.0% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,000 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $111,886,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,454,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

