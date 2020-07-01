Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.47, but opened at $15.14. Jefferies Financial Group shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 2,941,800 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,716,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 61,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,314,000 after buying an additional 1,069,173 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,674,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,565,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after buying an additional 594,251 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.43.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

