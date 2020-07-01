Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.82. Nantkwest shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 1,893,200 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $154,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,306,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,187,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,153,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,346 shares of company stock worth $1,434,085. Corporate insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 3.05.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 112,350.85%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

