Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.78, but opened at $17.69. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 21,285 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,829,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 171,480 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 212,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 400.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

