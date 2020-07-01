Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. Bridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $64,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,962.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles I. Massoud purchased 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.04. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 43,737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

