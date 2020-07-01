Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Lifted by Wedbush

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Peloton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Get Peloton alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

PTON stock opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Peloton by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $177,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 77,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $2,418,859.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,674,364 shares of company stock valued at $198,572,620 in the last quarter.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.