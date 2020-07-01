Head-To-Head Analysis: Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Ecopetrol (NASDAQ:EC)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tellurian and Ecopetrol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $28.77 million 10.31 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -1.67 Ecopetrol $21.45 billion 1.07 $19.24 billion $2.01 5.54

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tellurian and Ecopetrol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 2 5 2 0 2.00 Ecopetrol 0 2 3 0 2.60

Tellurian presently has a consensus price target of $7.18, indicating a potential upside of 524.22%. Ecopetrol has a consensus price target of $16.16, indicating a potential upside of 45.19%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -494.44% -83.65% -40.66% Ecopetrol 17.10% 11.24% 4.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Tellurian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tellurian has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Tellurian on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 10,233 net acres of natural gas properties, and 52 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. Tellurian Inc. has a strategic partnership with TOTAL S.A. to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping. The company has 9,071 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. In addition, the company produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. Ecopetrol S.A. has strategic partnership with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

