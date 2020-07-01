Analyzing BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) & Halozyme Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HALO)

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioCardia and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05% Halozyme Therapeutics -48.75% -48.92% -17.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BioCardia and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

BioCardia currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.44, indicating a potential upside of 10.16%. Given BioCardia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and Halozyme Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $630,000.00 26.09 -$13.99 million N/A N/A Halozyme Therapeutics $195.99 million 17.89 -$72.24 million ($0.50) -51.64

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halozyme Therapeutics.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. The company's products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its pipeline include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops PEGPH20, a therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with gastric cancer; and in Phase Ib/II for cholangiocarcinoma and gall bladder cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; and ARGENX BVBA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

