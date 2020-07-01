Critical Review: Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) versus Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

42.0% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and Intercorp Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Canada $50.86 billion 1.90 $9.68 billion $6.69 10.13 Intercorp Financial $1.39 billion 2.20 $431.95 million $3.91 6.83

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial. Intercorp Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and Intercorp Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Canada 17.51% 15.03% 0.78% Intercorp Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royal Bank of Canada and Intercorp Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Canada 1 4 6 0 2.45 Intercorp Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus price target of $97.11, suggesting a potential upside of 43.23%. Intercorp Financial has a consensus price target of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 52.31%. Given Intercorp Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than Royal Bank of Canada.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Intercorp Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals. It also provides lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, and trade products and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. In addition, this segment offers international financing and trade promotion services through branches, automated teller machines, and online and mobile banking. The company's Wealth Management provides investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to high and ultra-high net worth clients; and asset management products to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. Its Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and creditor and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its field sales force, advice centers, and online, as well as through independent insurance advisors and affinity relationships. The company's Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset, cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients; correspondent banking and trade finance services for financial institutions; and short-term funding and liquidity management services. Its Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.