Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) & ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 87.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $160.23 million 10.60 $72.62 million $1.39 17.37 ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH $3.79 billion 2.48 -$2.16 billion $1.00 6.56

Four Corners Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 45.61% 10.66% 5.22% ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH -142.51% 11.46% 1.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Four Corners Property Trust and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH 0 2 5 0 2.71

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus price target of $7.64, suggesting a potential upside of 16.51%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.