Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) versus Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Financial Contrast

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Hudson Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Hudson Capital $1.37 million 10.34 -$62.00 million N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -34.64% -1.22% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Hudson Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Hudson Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

