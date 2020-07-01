Comparing AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) & Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngioDynamics and Antares Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $359.48 million 1.06 $61.34 million $0.83 12.25 Antares Pharma $123.86 million 3.68 -$2.03 million ($0.01) -275.00

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Antares Pharma. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics 16.27% 2.49% 2.05% Antares Pharma 0.86% 2.38% 0.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AngioDynamics and Antares Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Antares Pharma 0 0 3 1 3.25

AngioDynamics presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.07%. Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 104.55%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats AngioDynamics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. It also offers thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. In addition, the company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; and Asclera injection for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities. Further, it provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation system; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

