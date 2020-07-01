Comparing Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) & Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Zadar Ventures alerts:

This table compares Zadar Ventures and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zadar Ventures N/A N/A N/A Fujitsu 4.19% 12.48% 5.20%

Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zadar Ventures and Fujitsu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A Fujitsu $35.49 billion 0.67 $1.47 billion N/A N/A

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Zadar Ventures.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zadar Ventures and Fujitsu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Fujitsu 1 0 3 0 2.50

Summary

Fujitsu beats Zadar Ventures on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for lithium and uranium deposits. The company holds an option to acquire interests in the East Boundary mineral claims that covers an area of 1,888 hectares located in Northern British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle; and Whiskey Gap project located in Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business networks and Internet/mobile content distribution; system support services, including maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The company's Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones, as well as navigation systems and mobile communication equipment. Its Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides SAP infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves retail, automotive, manufacturing, financial, telecommunications, and healthcare sectors. The company operates in the Americas, Oceania, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Japan, India, and rest of Asia. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.