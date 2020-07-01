Analysts Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce $9.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.22 billion and the lowest is $8.99 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $39.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.66 billion to $39.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $39.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.01 billion to $40.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,854,000 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

