$598.74 Million in Sales Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to announce sales of $598.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $602.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $595.00 million. NortonLifeLock reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,757,000. AXA purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 824,908 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

