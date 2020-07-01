Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $832.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post sales of $832.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $602.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $957.50 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,261,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,869 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 668,599 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after acquiring an additional 155,775 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

