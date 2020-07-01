Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report sales of $420.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $573.10 million. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $11.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

