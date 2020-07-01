DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Shares Up 4.7%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.41, 5,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 616% from the average session volume of 827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74.

DFDS A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFDDF)

DFDS A/S provides ferry shipping services and transport solutions in Europe and Turkey. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services.

