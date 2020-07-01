Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Trading Up 0.7%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.20, approximately 92,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 81,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $252.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.62.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile (CVE:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

