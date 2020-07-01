Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report sales of $190.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.26 million. Okta reported sales of $140.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $791.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $773.80 million to $890.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.56.

Shares of OKTA opened at $200.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 1.07. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $206.09.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $31,747,805.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $5,898,362.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,287 shares of company stock valued at $93,666,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,294,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 502,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $5,493,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

