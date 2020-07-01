Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading Up 2.3%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.66, approximately 10,129 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 35,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

