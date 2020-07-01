Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Shares Down 10.9%

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) were down 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 12,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Leucrotta Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from $0.35 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

